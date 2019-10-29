We’re nearing the end of the month, but every day is a great day for free apps. This Tuesday, we’ve got a mini keyboard you can use while you text your friends, a tool that will help you search through all of your documents at lightning speeds, a calendar widget, and more! Just scroll down to see all the free apps of the day.

Mini Calculator Keyboard – Pluskey

Use Mini Calculator Keyboard to SAVE TIME ! *** No more swapping between apps to calculate! *** for everyday math, super easy and fast. Custom keyboard with a big and intuitive numpad for iPhone and iPad users only! A must have keyboard Percentage calculations in 1-click Mathematical equations solved easily The perfect calculation widget for you iPhone and iPad Quick math calc for kids +Plus Emoji icons merged into keypad Simple easy to use calc Easy keyboard features make operation an intuitive breeze: – Swipe down to HIDE the calculator – Swipe right to CHANGE to next keyboard – Tap on black line to INSERT numbers – Back button ERASE last digits from calculation Now your iPhone doubles as a full power keyboard calculator. Great for work, school, or just being super fast calculator.

Mosaic&Blur

Try to use a frame for mosaic photo! Also, you can create it with touch! Don’t you also want pixelated photo? Don’t worry! There is a Blur effect too! You can crop, rotate with your photo.

PDF Search

Search blazing fast through thousands of documents using the power of Artificial Intelligence. Make your work and school life much more productive and easier. SUCCESS WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Information is a key to success. PDF Search will help you quickly reach the information lying in documents using its AI-powered algorithm. Just search your documents, reference books or notes using it. Then feel the power of accessing any information within seconds. You will shine in meetings, classes or at work using your Mac, iPad or iPhone. WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT Ordinary search tools search for existence. They only check whether your keywords exist in documents or not. Then they give you a bunch of document list. You check them one by one to understand whether they are the one you are looking for or not. There is no intelligence, just like a machine. PDF Search makes relevancy search. Instead of checking the only existence, It analyses all pages separately and makes a relevancy check for each of them according to given keywords. This check is similar to how a human checks documents. For example, a human is more interested in a page if it has a title containing keywords. PDF Search combines all these kind of checks into a brand new algorithm. Using this algorithm, it finds the most relevant pages instantly among thousands of documents. NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING * PDF Search supports tokenizing and lemmatization while indexing. With this feature you will be able to search plurals or lemma of the keywords. For example when you search for “hike” you will get results for “hiking” also. Or when you search for “children” you will get results for “child” also. UNIFIED SEARCH EXPERIENCE You can search documents on your Mac using iPhone or iPad. Just Sync your files over WiFi with a single click and move all documents with you anywhere. CONVERT DOCUMENTS TO PDF Word, Powerpoint, Pages, Keynote and RTF documents are supported with the integration of PDF Converter. PDF Converter is a free helper app which you can download from our website. After you install it office documents are converted to PDF automatically and indexed by PDF Search. FEATURES ● Ultra-fast search ● Synchronization between iOS and macOS app. ● Page ranking system ● Word distance algorithm ● Keyword placement analyze ● Ability to understand what you mean when you mistype a keyword ● Open in Place feature to select any documents without importing ● Export search results as a new PDF document which is containing all best pages from most relevant documents. So you can share results as one document. ● Wild-char search ability to search words starting or ending with other words. ● Export current page as PDF easily to share with others ● Folder based navigation ● iCloud folder support ● Tag support ● Empower search with similar keywords ● Emphasize​ power ranking (Header, title, paragraph detection) ● PDF Converter : Convert office documents to PDF ● Export as PDF ● Support for Word, Powerpoint, Pages, Keynote and RTF documents with the integration of PDF Converter app. ● Ability to run as a window app or menu bar app. ● Search specific files ● Higher rank for up-to-date files ● Quick navigation between pages in different documents ● Highlighting keywords in animations ● Insert annotates to pages (Highlight, Underline, Strikethrough) ● Global shortcut key to search ● Backup index database If you choose to purchase PDF Search Pro, payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase.

Shotmock

Instantly place any Apple Watch screenshot from your photo library onto an image mockup of an Apple Watch and save, print, or share!

TimeWidget – Notification Widgets

A Simple Time Manage App With Widgets Four widgets included: 【World Clock】 Add multiple timezone on notification center 【Calendar】 Support “month view” and “week view” 【Events】 You can receive a notification of event 【Stopwatch】 Stopwatch works well even iPhone reboot Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying

Vocalibrary

Insert what you read. > Vocalibrary creates WORD LISTS for each title Select the words you know > Vocalibrary hides known words to help you find the new words Enter FLASHCARDS > Vocalibrary creates flashcards from the most repeated words in your library Study with flashcards > See the SENTENCES from your library and see definitions with multiple DICTIONARIES

