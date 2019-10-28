Galaxy S11 design reportedly finalized, so let the leaking begin

It’s been nearly three months since Samsung unveiled its second flagship smartphone of the year, but nobody would blame you if you’ve already forgotten about it. No matter how impressive the Note 10 might be, it’s certainly not the shiniest new toy available in stores right now. Samsung’s most prominent rivals have launched all sorts of new phones, including the iPhone 11, the Mate 30, the new OnePlus 7T , and the Pixel 4, to name just a few.

Even the first foldables of the year have hit store shelves, including the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X. Samsung, of course, is working on its next big thing, which is the Galaxy S11 that should be unveiled at some point in February. And, just like clockwork, the first Galaxy S11 rumors have started to drop, including an exciting revelation from a proven source. The Galaxy S11’s design has been supposedly finalized, and it’s expected to leak soon.

The leak comes, unsurprisingly, from Ice Universe, who said on Twitter the other day that the “appearance and configuration” of the next-gen Galaxy S phone have been finalized:

The appearance and configuration of the Galaxy S11 has been basically determined, and the leak will begin. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 27, 2019

He noted that leaks should arrive soon, which is funny, considering that he’s been heavily involved in Samsung leaks in the past few years, either by being the source of leaks or helping spread others.

Ice didn’t offer up any details about the Galaxy S11’s design. Considering that Samsung has nearly reached perfection when it comes to smartphone design, as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 both feature all-screen hole-punch designs, it’ll be interesting to see what Samsung does next in terms of appearance.

The leading smartphone makers out there are already working on phones with selfie cameras placed under the display. That technology might need more time to mature. Moreover, some of them have just released devices with curved waterfall displays, a screen tech that Samsung has also prototyped.

What’s clear is that Samsung will have to find ways to differentiate the Galaxy S11’s design from the Note 10 and S10. Recent history has shown that Samsung can’t copy Apple’s design strategy. The Galaxy S9 may have been better than its predecessor, but the design resemblance seemingly took a toll on sales.