Best Carpet Cleaning Machine

Causing — or finding — a noticeable stain on your carpet is not necessarily something we strive for each and every day when we wake up in the morning. In fact, it’s basically the opposite. Seeing a stain on your precious rug can be a deflating feeling, to say the least, but it’s certainly not an end-all, be-all —especially if you have your own household carpet cleaning machine. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to bring in professionals to mask the stain of wine or the territory mark of your beloved pooch. There are plenty of great appliances on the market that not only won’t break the bank, but will ultimately save you money in the long run. If you’re not sure which carpet cleaning machine you should invest in, you’re in luck — we’ve compiled a list of some of the best cleaners on the web. Check out what we managed to come up with.

Best Overall Carpet Cleaning Machine

All things considered, you’re not going to find a better household carpet cleaner machine than the Bissell Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner Machine, 86T3. This machine is certainly powerful, as it features two large tanks for full room cleaning and an extra-large dirt lifter power brush for deep scrubbing action. Additionally, it contains heavy-duty suction power that cleans both forward and backward for reduced cleaning time and faster drying. Have any particularly deep stains on soft surfaces that even a rental carpet cleaner can’t remove? This cleaner’s Tough Stain Tool allows you to spray and scrub extra-tough spots and stains anywhere in the house. In layman’s terms — this powerful machine is better than most rental cleaners, period.

Best Carpet Cleaner for Pets

If you’re a proud pet owner — AKA your number one concern when it comes to your carpet is your furry little friend — the Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner, FH50700 is the way to go. It features a PowerSpin Pet Brush Roll that delivers powerful, fast cleaning with antimicrobial protection. This cleaner also contains HeatForce for quicker drying in addition to a dual-tank system with a 0.5 gallon clean water capacity that takes just minutes to clean and replace. The machine itself is compact and lightweight, which makes it both storage-friendly and easy to maneuver.

Most Versatile Carpet Cleaner

In terms of versatility, the Steam Mop Cleaner ThermaPro 10-in-1 goes above and beyond your typical carpet cleaner. This 10-in-1 device allows you to clean a multitude of household items, in addition to the floor, such as curtains, garments, windows and more. It can effectively convert from a traditional steam mop to a carpet cleaner, steam cleaner, handheld garment steamer, window, mirror and glass cleaner and more. It features three adjustable steaming modes and a generous 340ml water reservoir for long-lasting steam cleaning capabilities.