Apple reveals AirPods Pro, coming October 30th for $249

As the leaks suggested, Apple officially unveiled its new AirPods Pro wireless earbuds on Monday. The new models feature a completely overhauled design, with flexible silicone ear tips that are meant to provide a more comfortable fit and a better seal on the ear. There is also a vent system that equalizes pressure, which Apple says should counteract the discomfort that some users feel when wearing other in-ear headphones.

The new AirPods also have Active Noise Cancellation, which uses two microphones and advanced software to adapt each ear depending on the environment and the fit on the ear. Apple says that noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro “continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second.”

Sound quality has also improved, as Apple with Adaptive EQ to tune low- and mid-frequencies of music to the shape of your ear. There is a custom high dynamic range amplifier which is said to produce clear sound while extending the battery life. A custom driver provides bass down to 20Hz as well as detailed high-frequency audio.

The highlight of these AirPods might be Transparency mode, which “provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them, whether that’s to hear traffic while out for a run or an important train announcement during the morning commute.” Switching between the Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes is as easy as tapping on the force sensor on the stem of the AirPods.

Finally, in terms of battery life, the AirPods Pro deliver five hours of listening time (four and a half with Active Noise Cancellation on), and up to three and a half hours of talk time. You can order AirPods Pro right now on Apple.com for $249, with shipments slated to begin on Wednesday, October 30th.