Best Mailbox for Your Home

While being solicited with random flyers and pamphlets is nobody’s idea of fun, receiving mail from a friend or family member is always a treat. Even if it comes through “snail mail” instead of into your e-mail inbox, it’s a nice way to stay in touch. We can all expect a birthday card from Grandma with a few dollars in it or a Save the Date for a wedding a few times a year to pop up in our mailbox. That is, if you have a mailbox. Nowadays, they aren’t all the ones you see at the end of a driveway on a post. Mailboxes can be big enough to receive packages (if you don’t want neighbors stealing them off your front steps) and hang near your door. If you’re in the market for one, check out our list below of three great options we’ve handpicked for you.

Best Mailbox to Prevent Mail Theft

You can never be too safe in an era where people try to steal identities all the time. With the Mail Boss 7506 Mail Manager Curbside Locking Security Mailbox, you won’t have to worry. This mailbox is approved by the USPS and has a bottom portion that is locking, so no one can stick their hand in and retrieve your mail. You can even accept small packages and parcels in the top opening, thanks to the innovative baffle door. It has stainless steel hinges and is made from 14 and 16-gauge galvanized welded steel, providing heavy security.

Best Mailbox for Outdoor Use

Whether you want to install it on a wall or on a post, the Architectural Mailboxes 6200B-10 Oasis Classic Locking Post Mount Parcel Mailbox is a great option. Approved by the Postmaster General, this patented design of a mailbox allows parcels and packages to be placed inside. The doors include rubber seals to keep the deliveries clean and dry, as all of the hardware is made from stainless steel to resist corrosion and the elements. It’s suitable for installation into a pilaster or a column and weighs 23 pounds.

Best Value Mailbox

If you just need something to mount next to your front door, then check out the Gibraltar Mailboxes Woodlands Medium Capacity Galvanized Steel White Wall-Mount Mailbox. Its dimensions (4.4″ x 16.6″ x 9.8″) will fit most mail and the steel construction means it’s durable. With a nice, white powder-coat finish, it’ll always look like new. It’ll fit magazines and small packages and is super easy to install. The mailbox comes fully assembled, so you don’t have to waste time trying to put it together.