Viral video shows a man blow up his backyard trying to kill a few cockroaches

There are few things worse than realizing your home has a pest problem. It doesn’t matter if it’s a rodent infestation, an ant takeover, or a horde of invading wasps, you’ll do just about anything to rid your home of the unwelcomed guests. Unfortunately for one Brazilian man, taking his dislike of roaches to a new level accidentally leveled his yard in the process.

Video of the incident, which was captured on his home security camera and obtained by Brazil’s FocusOn News, shows the man tossing matches at his lawn before his entire yard explodes before his eyes.

The man was reportedly doing his best to rid his backyard and garden of roaches at the behest of his wife. Fed up with the tiny critters, 48-year-old Cesar Schmitz dumped an unspecified amount of gasoline in a hole he believed to be the source of the infestation. His first few match tosses didn’t hit the mark, but eventually, Schmitz connects and the rapid expansion of gas underground produces a seriously impressive explosion.

“I had no idea that this could happen,” Schmitz told FocusOn, according to the New York Post. “Luckily the damage was only contained on the lawn. If I had been standing closer or the table had hit me, it could have been fatal.”

Given that nobody (including the pair of dogs seen in the clip) was harmed, we can all enjoy a hearty laugh at how absurd this all is. As an added bonus, it would seem that Schmitz’s over-the-top attempt at dispatching the roaches didn’t even work, and you can see at least a couple of the tiny pests running around on the tile beneath his feet after the explosion.

In any case, it’s a nice little reminder that if you’re dealing with a roach problem (or any other kind of infestation, for that matter), you should probably leave it to the professionals.