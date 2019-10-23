I don’t know about you, but I recently rewatched Avengers: Endgame because the movie is sp good, and it just flew by even though it’s a long movie and I already know everything there is to know about it. with a runtime of nearly 3 hours, Endgame is actually Marvel’s longest film to date and there’s probably no way of telling the same story in a shorter amount of time. But you know what? 3 hours isn’t long enough… so what if I told you you could enjoy a 5-hour cut of the film that includes pivotal scenes from a few other MCU films?

You can obviously enjoy Endgame as a standalone film without having any knowledge of the previous 21 MCU titles that built this massive universe, converging towards the Infinity War and Endgame finale. But you won’t get all the references and all the clever Easter eggs that are based on the previous movies. It won’t be just as fun or as emotional.

This fan-made 5-hour supercut will help you catch up on some of the action from past films, featuring scenes from a variety of other Marvel movies including Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel. The whole thing is unofficially called Avengers: Infinity Game, and that’s because it’s made by a fan, a Redditor who posted a link to the five-hour film a few hours ago (via ComicBook).

Sadly, the link was removed, and you can’t access it for the time being on Reddit. But you might always be able to find it elsewhere now that it’s out there, if you do a quick Google search wink wink.

The next MCU movie launches next year on May 1st, which gives you ample time to see all 23 previous movies in Marvel’s Infinity Saga. Still, that’s a who lot of MCU, so this new supercut can help you trim off a few of those titles.