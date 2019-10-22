Verizon will give every unlimited customer a year of Disney+ for free

In the weeks leading up to the launch of Disney’s upcoming streaming service, there have been a few deals that have given subscribers the ability to sign up at a discounted rate. But none of those deals compare to the one that Verizon announced on Tuesday, as the wireless carrier will be giving away a full year of Disney+ to every wireless unlimited customer, new Fios Home Internet customer, and 5G Home Internet customer.

When Disney+ launches on November 12th, Verizon will become the exclusive wireless partner for the service, which means you won’t find a similar deal from any other carrier. Anyone with an unlimited plan or Fios or 5G home internet will be able to activate their Disney+ account on launch day and stream on any supported device.

“The launch of Disney+ kicks off a new era of streaming for The Walt Disney Company, bringing nearly a century’s worth of content from our iconic studios to consumers directly,” said Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment. “We’re excited to share this moment with Verizon and bring Disney+ to the millions of customers across its award-winning wireless network.”

Just days ago, the Disney+ Twitter account shared a list of virtually every title that will be available on the service at launch. That includes over 300 movies and shows from the 1930s all the way through the present day, with more to be added in the coming weeks and months. You can watch a trailer featuring all that content below:

Providing you didn’t take advantage of any pre-launch deals, and you aren’t a Verizon unlimited or Fios home internet customer, Disney+ will cost $6.99/month when it launches on November 12th. The streaming service will be home to a variety of massive franchises, including Star Wars and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.