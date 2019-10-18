You can only swirl water and soap for so long before you realize it’s not getting it all. When you’re trying to clean a bottle, it can be really tough to take care of anything that might be stuck in there. Luckily, there are bottle brushes that can get in there and take care of your caked-on morsels. Are you a fan of making smoothies or shakes in your blender? Trying to fit your hands inside the canister afterwards to try and clean out the fruit, powder and vegetables can be tough. Scraping your knuckles on the edges is very inconvenient. With any of these bottle brushes, you won’t have to worry about finding hand bandages.

Best Bottle Brush Set

With all kinds of brushes to help you tackle any shape of bottle, the Turbo Microfilter Bottle Brush Cleaner 5 Pack has you covered. This set comes equipped with two extra long brush, one of which has a bamboo handle (15.5″ x 2.5″), a narrow long brush (15.5″ x 1″), a short baby bottle brush (9.8″ x 0.8″) and a straw cleaning brush. The whole set is BPA-free and can scrub wine decanters, bathroom sinks, beer brewing bottles and other types of containers. You’ll be able to scrub stiffly and get anything you want out. You’ll receive a money-back guarantee.

Best Bottle Brush to Store

Easy to put away as it has a handle with a hook slot in it, the OXO Good Grips Bottle Brush measures 12 inches long. It has a flexible neck to reach inside pitchers, carafes or bottles. The blue bristles are stiff to reach tough corners and it’s also great for stemware. The handle is non-slip and soft and the brush is dishwasher safe. Any vessel with a narrow neck can be cleaned with this bottle brush. It’s a cost-effective choice for anyone setting up a kitchen.

Best Baby Bottle Brush

Ideal for new parents, the Philips Avent Baby Bottle Brush will help you get the food ready for your child. It has a curved brush head to get the round edges of a bottle. The molded tip cleans the nipples of bottles, which are hard to really get clean. The bristles are high density and durable so you’ll get a thorough cleaning each time. The brush is dishwasher safe and BPA-free. You’re able to buy it in three different colors: gray, blue and pink. You won’t have to struggle getting the bottles clean for your baby anymore.