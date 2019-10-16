A new report might’ve just revealed Sony’s PlayStation 5 release timing

Sony plans to launch the PlayStation 5 during the 2020 holiday season, and that’s not a secret. The company said as much a few times already, stopping short of revealing the actual date or even month when the PS5 will hit store shelves. If you assumed that the late-2020 launch window meant mid-November, as was the case with the PS4 back in 2013, you won’t like this new rumor. Sources said to be familiar with the matter claim the PS5 won’t be released in November, but rather December 2020.

The December 2020 launch date is “firm,” TweakTown’s reports, without disclosing who its industry sources are. It’s unclear when in December the PS5 is supposed to hit stores, but it’ll likely be early December if this rumor pans out. That might seem like a late launch for the console, but it would still hit stores in time for Christmas if the whole thing is accurate.

One issue with the report is that Sony might miss the busy Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 shopping blitzes. The PS5 won’t receive any discounts at launch, but it’ll be one of the most anticipated products of next year’s holiday shopping season, right alongside Microsoft’s Xbox Scarlett. Even if the PS5 isn’t available in stores on Black Friday 2020, it’ll certainly be up for preorder from Sony and all the other electronics stores in time for Black Friday.

TweakTown speculates that Sony might want to ensure it has enough 7nm AMD chips on hand for the monster PS5 launch, and that’s why the console might be released a bit later than expected. Then again, we’re more than a year away from the PS5’s launch so things can certainly change. Let’s not forget that Microsoft is eying the same launch window for the Xbox Scarlett, a console that will also pack a custom 7nm CPU and GPU combo.