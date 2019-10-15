Roku users can get the Apple TV app starting today

Just in time for the launch of Apple TV+ in a little less than three weeks, Roku announced that starting today its users will be able to add the Apple TV app to their service for the first time.

This has been a long-awaited addition to the platform, which means users will now be able to access content like TV shows and more from Apple, in addition to content from their iTunes video library. Likewise, Apple’s new Netflix-like TV streaming service launches on November 1, and it too will be available through the Apple TV app on the Roku platform.

Key details: Check here to see if you’ve got a compatible Roku device that supports adding the Apple TV app (not all of them do). Downloading the app and adding it to your Roku is free, but you’ll have to pay up for Apple TV+ content, which will cost $4.99/month.

In addition to being available to users in the US, the Apple TV app will be available to Roku users in these markets: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

“With the Apple TV app coming to Roku, our customers will enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the highly anticipated Apple TV+ service,” said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Business for Roku. “Roku is a valuable partner for content providers looking to reach a large and engaged audience, and we’re looking forward to bringing this new option to Roku users.”

Per Roku, here’s how to add Apple TV: All you need to do is press the home button on your Roku remote, select “Streaming Channels,” then choose “Search Channels.” Type in Apple TV, and you should be good to go.