Best Heavy-Duty Toolbox

No home should be without a proper set of tools. Whether you just own a hammer and a screwdriver or you have a set that is packed with 100 pieces, you’ll need a place to store them. That’s where a toolbox comes in handy. Rather than wrapping them up in a towel or keeping your tools in a plastic bag (both things I’ve seen before), a toolbox is proven to make your tools last. Obviously, there are many different kinds of toolboxes on the market. But it only makes sense for you to have a toolbox that matches your tool set. We’ve highlighted three kinds here to help you figure out which one would serve you and your tools best.

Best Deep Toolbox

As with any of their power tools, DEWALT is a name that is a trusted. The TSTAK Deep Tool Box with Long Handle is another one of the brand’s fine products. It has an extra large volume for large tools storage, as it measures 17.25″ x 12.63″ x 13.25″. There is a top organizer that has fixed dividers, letting you sort out your drills and bits. The long handle is made with Bi material, so it does not require a lot of effort to lift. There are rust-resistant metal latches as well as side latches that let you stack it on top of other TSTAK modules.

Best Toolbox with Drawers

Rather than having a deep cavity to store your tools in, the Plano Molding 1354 Stow N Go Tool Box has drawers for you to fill. This plastic toolbox has four compartments to keep tools, bits, nails, screws or anything else you want to keep with your home improvement items. It is impact-resistant, so it won’t be affected if you drop it. It’s 7.25″ x 10″ x 11″ and it has a 5″ handle that makes carrying it easy. Each individual drawer has its own latches, so you can take them with you if you need.

Best Value Toolbox

If you’re in the market for a quality toolbox that won’t put a huge dent in your wallet, then the Akro-Mills 9514 ProBox Plastic Tool Box is right for you. The top portion is an extra-large tray to help you optimize the space below. The latch is made from steel with a padlock eye, meaning it’ll keep your tools secure. The handle is stabilizing, so you won’t swing the tools as you’re walking with it. The entire box is chemical-resistant and it checks in at 14.25″ x 8″ x 7.5″. You can get it in red or clear, whichever fits your tool set best.