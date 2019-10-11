Best Roof Rack for Your Car

Make the most out of your time outdoors by getting out there and kayaking. Not interested in kayaking? Well, then maybe canoeing? If neither of those, maybe snowboarding? Regardless of what kind of activity you want to enjoy, you may need to bring along your equipment. For these kinds of excursions, you’ll need a roof rack for your car in order to get it to the water or the mountain. Even if you aren’t the outdoorsy type, a roof rack can come in handy when you’re moving or when trying to figure out the best ways to store your family’s luggage when heading out on vacation. Securing your valuables on the top of your car is made easier with any of these fantastic roof racks we’ve hand picked for you.

Best Extension Roof Rack

Featuring a large capacity to store you and your family’s belongings, the ARKSEN 64″ Universal Black Roof Rack is perfect for your SUV or sedan. It takes almost no time to assemble or attach to the car, thanks to the quick snapping brackets. It has a black powder coated finish, so it’ll make your vehicle look sharp. It extends to 64″, providing you with ample space up top. It easily holds a basket-style cargo carrier and the steel wind fairing is included to reduce wind resistance and noise.

Best Roof Rack Bar Set

With 150 lbs of load capacity, the CargoLoc 2-Piece 52″ Aluminum Roof Top Cross Bar Set can fit your fishing boat, mountain bike or skis without a problem. Made from aluminum construction, it cuts down on the weight of the set without reducing any strength. The clamps adjust to attach to any existing roof rails, assuming your car has raised roof rails with a gap. They are keyed to lock into place and stay put. They are 52″ from end to end but can minimize down to 46″.

Best J-Bar Rack

Ideal for toting action sports gear, the TMS 2 Pairs J-Bar Rack work with almost any cross or load bar. You’ll be able to lay your kayak on its side and secure it while taking up minimal space on the roof. Four sets of the racks can be secured on a full-size truck, so you can tote surfboards, canoes or bikes. You can fit 36″ wide kayaks and they can hold 75 lbs. These wide-mouthed bars offer an easier loading and unloading process than other racks and they can be removed quickly. They have a rust-resistant coating, so they won’t be a problem in the rain or snow. Plus, you’ll receive a lifetime warranty on them.