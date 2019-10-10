Best Selfie Stick

Selfie has only been a word in the dictionary since 2013 but it’s changed how we take and view photography. No longer do you have to turn your phone or camera around and just hope that you got a great picture, or even that you got everyone in the frame. Taking a selfie allows you to see up close and personal what the picture of yourself will look like before you take it. By now, you’ve seen people in public holding sticks with their phones attached to them, snapping away with their selfie sticks. And if you haven’t, well, they’re extendable devices that allow you to get a ton of people in your frame and get a farther perspective per picture. But which selfie sticks are the best for you? We’ve highlighted three to help you make your decision.

Best Multi-Function Selfie Stick

If you’re looking for a selfie stick that can serve a lot of different functions, then you should check out the BlitzWolf Bluetooth Selfie Stick Tripod. This versatile stick has a remote control that is attached to the shaft that you can press to take a picture while you’re holding it. But you can set the stick up as a tripod and then take the control off of it and snap a selfie while you’re standing away from it. It has a non-slip foot pad to make recording videos simpler and has an adjustable angle and a rotational phone holder to let you really go in depth with your shots. It has a rechargeable battery that can take over 50,000 selfies per 30-45 minutes of charge.

Best Bluetooth Selfie Stick

Seamlessly connect your phone to the Anker Selfie Stick and you’ll be able to snap photos in no time. It features Bluetooth compatibility that will sync up with your phone without a problem. It extends up to 29.7″, allowing you to get a larger scope for your pictures. It features a flexible phone cradle that will fit a variety of cell phones. The shutter-release control on the ergonomic handle lets you snap away freely. It even has a wrist strap, so you can carry it easier and it won’t fall while you’re using it.

Most Extendable Selfie Stick

Delivering on all fronts of compatibility and extendability, the Mpow Selfie Stick is a solid purchase. It can extend up to 31.9″ and when it’s folded, it’s only 7.1″, making this one of the farthest reaching sticks on the market. It’s so easy to carry with you and will fit in most bags. It has a 270-degree adjustable head that allows you to capture just about any angle. It fits almost any phone, including the iPhone 11, thanks to its universal design. It comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee and a 24-month warranty.