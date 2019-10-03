Best Corkscrew for Your Night In

Picture it: a candlelit dinner with the amazing recipe you finally mastered to impress your significant other. You’re all ready to put the finishing touches on the table setting and you go to open the bottle of wine and realize it isn’t the cheap bottle you usually settle for with the twist-off cap. Rather than panicking, you feel fine because you have a very valuable tool for any home: a corkscrew. Corkscrews can not only help you open a bottle of wine but also a bottle of beer. You can use it to cut through the foil on the top of a wine bottle, so you don’t have to use a separate knife. As invaluable as they can be, some people may need help choosing one. We’ve got you covered with the three we’ve picked out below, so take a look before your next date night.

Best Professional Corkscrew

Used by waiters and bartenders, the Barvivo Professional Waiters Corkscrew gives you restaurant-quality service. This corkscrew has a classic, double-hinged fulcrum feature that lets you remove the longest or even damaged corks. It fits easily in your hand and in your pocket when it’s folded. It is made of premium stainless steel and the handle is made of natural rosewood to complement the sleek design. The foil cutter blade is serrated to make this multitool even more valuable. The bottle opener can be used while folded or open.

Best Wing Corkscrew

If you want an easier time taking the cork out of the bottle, reach for the HiCoup Kitchenware Wing Corkscrew Wine Opener. All you need to do is place the corkscrew above the bottle and turn the knob at the top. It’ll cause the screw to go into the cork and the wing handles to go up. Once it is far enough down, you push on the handles and the corkscrew raises up, taking the cork with it. It’s super easy to use and can fit in any drawer of the kitchen. This is sturdy with three-inch long wings and a stopper that prevents the cork from splitting or breaking. The knob at the top is also a bottle opener for any beers you need to uncap.

Best Value Corkscrew

Providing you with a great amount of uses, the GITKO Wine Opener and Waiters Corkscrew is a safe item for any household. It’s made of 420 stainless steel and a rosewood handle that comes with a five-year guarantee. It won’t rust and it comes with a silk carrying pouch, so you can bring it with you if need be or store it securely at home. The corkscrew is grooved, making sure the cork won’t crumble when it’s used. The foil cutter and bottle opener are constructed to last.