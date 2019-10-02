Best Hard Hat for Safety

Work accidents happen every single day. No matter what type of business you’re in, there’s a chance of injury. But for those who work in warehouses, in construction, or in maintenance, there’s a higher risk of something going wrong. That’s why you can never be too careful. If you’re someone who needs protection, wearing a hard hat is a good first step. Whenever there’s a possibility of something swinging over top of you, you’ll want your noggin to be safe. Hard hats can be made of different materials or with varying looks, but as long as they keep you protected, that’s all that matters. Let’s take a look at some of the best options out there before you head out there for work.

Best Adjustable Hard Hat

Rather than being made to only fit one size of head, the MSA 475047 Natural Tan Skullguard Hard Hat has Fas-Trac suspension that makes it easy to adjust. You’ll be able to make it fit your head to maximize your comfort, thanks to the ratchet-style suspension. This poly resin hat can withstand temperatures up to 350°F, so you can wear this pretty much anywhere. It is ANSI/CSA Type I compliant to protect from vertical impacts and penetrations. It’s also ANSI/ISEA Z89.1-2014 Class G compliant and can stand up to 2,200 volts of electricity. It comes in multiple different colors as well.

Best Full Brim Hard Hat

Providing additional protection around the brim, the Pyramex Ridgeline Full Brim Hard Hat is a stellar mix of toughness and comfort. It is made from a thermoplastic resin to provide stability and rigidity. That also means it’s lightweight and easy to carry. It has a ratchet suspension, so you can adjust the size while wearing the hat. The brow pads, suspension and headbands are all replaceable, in case you don’t like the fit of one of them. It meets ANSI Z89.1-2009 standards as well as type 1, Class C, G, and E.

Best Squeeze Lock Hard Hat

For a different feel and a different way of adjusting the hat, the OccuNomix VCB100-06 Cowboy Style Hard Hat has a squeeze lock suspension. One size fits most and the suspension is a four-point suspension rather than a six-point. This one meets ANSI Z89.1 type 1 and Class E and G standards. There is a front cotton terry sweatband to help keep you cool. The extra wide cowboy brim gives you extra protection from harmful UV rays. You can get it in black, tan, gray, or white.