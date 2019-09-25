Best Boxing Gloves

There’s never been a question that boxing keeps you in fantastic shape. If you’ve ever watched boxing, participated in it, or just gently sparred at the gym, you can immediately tell the effects on the human body. Kickboxing, Muay Thai, or MMA-style fighting classes are a huge part of the fitness industry and if you’re thinking of taking one of them soon, you’ll need a proper pair of boxing gloves. Boxing gloves obviously help protect your hand but also help deliver punishment. Not all boxing gloves are made equal as a lot of it depends on the sport and size of the gloves. We’ve highlighted a few of the best options on the internet, so you can soon star in your own Rocky-themed training montage.

Best Pro Style Boxing Gloves

If you want to dress like real boxers do, then the Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves are a great choice. These gloves are made from 80% polyurethane and 20% polyester for an authentic feel. You can choose between a one-size-fits-all model or an 8 oz, 12 oz, 14 oz, or 16 oz glove. It is constructed with premium synthetic leather that increases the durability of the set. They recently updated the wrist support with Ever Shield technology, so you’ll feel the added protection. You’ll be able to spar and train in these comfortably.

Best Muay Thai Training Boxing Gloves

Muay Thai is a form of Thai boxing and the Elite Sports Boxing Gloves can really give you a leg or arm up on an opponent. They come in multiple different sizes and colors, so you can choose which ones feel right for which activity you’re training for. The pre-curved anatomic hand design means you don’t have to worry about keeping your fist closed during training. Each glove is made with triple-density gel and impact foam, so you can train harder and be protected. They are made from MAYA HIDE leather and the Velcro wrist clasp keeps your wrist secure. There is a 3D cooling mesh on the gloves, keeping your hands dry.

Best Kickboxing Training Gloves

Kickboxing is another action sport and the Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Kickboxing Training Gloves will help you get in shape. This series of gloves, the Essentials Striking Series, was created to give you pro equipment at an entry level cost. They are made with an engineered leather construction that is built to last for hundreds of bouts. The gloves are gel infused so you won’t feel the punch in your hands as much. The hook and loop closure system keeps your wrists secure and the mesh palms allow your hands to breathe.