‘The Last of Us Remastered’ and ‘MLB The Show 19’ are October’s free PS Plus games

Sony’s hot streak of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers continues as two first-party, triple-A titles are being given away in October. This is precisely what PlayStation 4 owners were hoping for when Sony opted to stop giving away PS3 and PS Vita games — they wanted quality over quantity, and they’re getting it next month.

The biggest surprise is the addition of MLB The Show 19 to the PS Plus lineup, as the game is only a few months old. It was also incredibly well-received, so if you’re looking for a good baseball sim, this is the game to get. But the other title is no slouch either, as the remastered version of The Last of Us will give PS4 owners a chance to play through the original game ahead of the sequel’s launch, which was just revealed to be February 21st.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available to PlayStation Plus subscribers in October:

The Last of Us Remastered : Abandoned cities reclaimed by nature. A population decimated by a modern plague. Survivors are killing each other for food, weapons whatever they can get their hands on. Joel, a brutal survivor, and Ellie, a brave young teenage girl who is wise beyond her years, must work together if they hope to survive their journey across the US.

MLB The Show 19: The Show is back! MLB The Show 19 brings you the best of baseball. Play America's pastime your way, with new game modes, expanded team building and player customization, and an extensive personalized RPG experience. Create your own player and rise through the MLB ranks or play against others as baseball's greatest stars and legends. Fierce online competition*, exciting RPG action, lightning fast gameplay––The Show 19 has it all.

Both games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, October 1st. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — every free game from September is still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.