Best Streaming Devices for Your TV

The landscape of television consumption has drastically changed over the last decade. While cable TV is still a viable option, streaming services are now at the forefront of media. If you’re looking to cut down on your cable bill, you might want to consider purchasing a streaming device first. There are plenty of streaming services available that can adequately replace your cable TV provider. If you don’t already have a smart TV or simply looking for a device you can take with you on the go, here are some of the best streaming devices for your television set. All things considered, it might be the shrewdest tech investment you’ll make all year.

Most Powerful Streaming Device

If you’re looking for a powerful device capable of meeting all your entertainment needs, the Roku Ultra | 4K/HDR/HD Streaming Player with Enhanced Remote is a great option. With an ultra-powerful quad core processor and uninterrupted wireless performance, the Roku Ultra can easily stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows, with more than 75,000 free entertainment options at your disposal. And with a voice remote for TV power and volume, headphones for private listening, a standard, easy to use remote, and a free mobile app for both IOS and Android, the Roku is a super-intuitive device that can fit a plethora of entertainment needs.

Best Voice Controlled Streaming Device

If you’re someone who turns to Siri religiously, the Apple TV 4K is probably the best streaming device for your needs. While other devices have voice control features, Siri is a far more intuitive and simplistic option. In terms of picture, the Apple device utilizes an A10X fusion chip for ultra-fast graphics and performance. It is capable of streaming crystal clear 4K High Dynamic Range content from popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, CBS All Access, and more. Plus, it’s easily compatible with your iPhone or iPad. So if you’re someone who prefers voice control — in addition to apple products — this is certainly your best option.

Best Value Streaming Device

In terms of bang-for-your-buck value, the Google Chromecast (3rd Generation) is a cant-miss purchase. This versatile device allows you to stream straight from your phone to your TV, allowing you to listen to your music playlists, YouTube app, or any other media outlet with just a touch of a button. With an easy setup that plugs right into the HDMI port on the back of your television, you can instantly upgrade your home theater setup with one inexpensive purchase. It also features voice control via Google Home, and it’s compatible with a variety of operating systems, including Android 4.2 and higher, IOS 9.1 and higher, Mac OS X 10.9 and higher, and Windows 7 and higher.