Packing lightly is a shrewd move that most veteran travelers have down pat. After all, it’s stressful to be in a foreign country with a suitcase stuffed to the brim with your precious belongings. If you’re only carrying the main essentials, however, owning a fanny pack is a must. While you might think it looks a bit touristy, it’s actually quite the opposite. Whether you’re backpacking in Thailand, exploring the jungles of South America, or just going on a hike in your local woods, having a fanny pack around your waist can help you carry all your traveling items without running the risk of them falling out or getting lost. Here, we look at some of the best fanny packs on Amazon, so you won’t miss out on the adventures. No more heavy suitcases for you — only backpacks and fanny packs from here on out. You’re now a travel expert after all.

Best Fanny Pack for Men

For men who are a bit hesitant to wear one, this Waterfly Fanny Pack is a slim, non-intrusive model with a sleek design that won’t stick out like a sore thumb. It’s water-resistant, so it can withstand splashes or drops of rain — just don’t bring it into an actual body of water. It features one main double-zippered compartment, two extra front pocket compartments, and another hidden rear zippered pocket. And with an adjustable poly web waistbelt, this fanny pack can fit waist sizes up to 50 inches, making it great for all body types.

Best Fanny Pack for Women

For women looking for a reliable fanny pack with style, the Tinyat Travel Fanny Bag Waist Pack is a great option. Made of long-lasting nylon material, this waist pack is light, durable, and stylish. It can fit waist sizes between 16 and 40 inches and comes with several pockets, including a zippered front accessory pocket and a discreet back pocket to keep your valuables and important items hidden.

Best Value Fanny Pack

If you’re looking for the perfect blend of quality and price, the Everest Signature Waist Pack is a no-brainer. With dimensions of 11.5″ x 3″ x 4.5″, it’s not too big or bulky, making it a great option for any physical activity. It’s made with a front pocket with a detachable key ring, a large middle compartment for the bulk of your items, and a secure back pocket for your valuables. The snap waist buckle is fully adjustable and can be adjusted up to 46.” It also comes in a variety of colors for the whole family.