Best Belgian Waffle Maker

Whether you’re more like Leslie Knope or Eleven from Stranger Things, there’s one thing both have in common: a love of waffles. While those are fictional characters, your love for a warm, delicious waffle is very much real. Now you don’t have to head over to your favorite diner or breakfast spot to enjoy the pocketed goodness that is a Belgian waffle. With any of these waffle makers, you’ll be able to cook up a fresh batch right in your own kitchen. You’ll never be judged for adding too much syrup at home and you can top it with any kinds of fruits or sweets you desire. Reading the list below is your ticket to the sweet life.

Best Double Waffle Maker

You can cut your waffle cooking in half, thanks to the Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Waffle Maker. This machine makes two waffles at the same time, resulting in one-inch, deep pocketed breakfast items. There are six different settings for cooking, so you’ll be able to make them as brown as you’d like. It measures 15.5″ x 9.75″ x 9.3″, so it’s not too hard to store in your kitchen. There are two LED ready indicator lights to let you know your waffle is done cooking. The grid is made of nonstick material, so removing the waffle is a breeze. It produces 1400 watts of power.

Best Rotating Waffle Maker

Producing waffles that are crispy on the outside and flaky in the middle, the Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker is a terrific choice. This machine has a plastic handle and base and a stainless steel cooking section that’s built to last. The rotating design locks in the batter and creates a 7-inch waffle in diameter that’s easily cuttable into four different sections. The base also locks it into a vertical position when not in use, making storing it simple. It has a countdown timer that lets you know when your waffle is going to be finished cooking.

Best Mini Waffle Maker

If you’re making a lot of desserts for a party or cooking breakfast for your kids, mini waffles can be a great option and so is the Dash Mini Maker. It weighs only a little over a pound and it heats up in just a few minutes. It has dual non-stick surfaces and you’ll get an even cook during every use. It has a four-inch surface and can make paninis, hash browns, or biscuits as well. This machine takes up little to no countertop space and made for a single serving portion.