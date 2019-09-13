Best Dog Leash

Every dog owner knows the importance of making sure your furry friend gets exercise. Whether you’re taking your dog out to go to the bathroom or for a walk, you’ll need a quality leash to allow you to lead them. Of course, if you have a larger dog, it could be them that’s leading you, but all in all, a leash is one of the most essential items for raising a dog. It helps make sure they don’t run away and to get those steps in each day. Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, so we’ve highlighted three great options for you to look at when deciding on a leash.

Best Rope Leash

If you’re looking for a heavy duty leash that can handle a medium or large dog, then the BAAPET 5 Ft Strong Dog Leash is a great choice for you. It is made from 0.5″ thick rock climbing rope with a durable clip hook, helping to stabilize your pooch. The leash is five feet long and has a comfortable padded handle, so if your dog sees a squirrel and decides to run for it, you won’t get a rope burn on your wrist or hand. The leash has reflective material on it, making it perfect to use at dusk or nighttime. It provides a great balance between freedom and control, so you’ll be able to use this leash from the early stages of training on.

Best Leash Combo Pack

For a one stop shop for a bunch of dog accessories, look no further than the Ruff ‘n Ruffus Retractable Leash. The retractable leash reaches up to 16 feet, allowing your dog to walk ahead of you, if they wish, without getting pulled. It is made from extra strength nylon ribbon that is not easily chewed through. It has a chrome-plated snap hook that is reinforced at the joint, good enough to hold dogs up to 110 pounds. Along with the leash, you’ll receive a waste bag dispenser that stays hooked to the leash, allowing you to store bags for your walks, as well as roll of bags and a collapsible travel bowl. This pack really has your needs covered.

Best Leash for Good Will

Picking up a Max and Neo Reflective Dog Leash not only helps your dog, but also other dogs as well. You see, when you purchase one of these leashes, Max and Neo will donate a leash to a dog rescue shelter. Each month, they donate to different rescues and they will also donate harnesses, collars and toys. Each leash is 1″ wide and made from 2mm thick nylon webbing designed to work with even the largest of dog breeds. The soft neoprene handle is padded for easy use. It has a D-ring to hang accessories on and the solid metal clip is sturdy.