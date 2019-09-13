Best Cheese Grater

Not many dishes aren’t upgraded by adding cheese on top. Well, that might not be entirely true, but a large portion of the population loves cheese. Whether you’re a mozzarella fan or a gouda aficionado, you know what it means to get the right amount of cheese for your meal. With a high quality cheese grater, you’ll be able to portion properly and get your cheese the correct size for putting on top of or incorporating in a dish. Whether you’re sprinkling cheese onto nachos or adding some parmesan on top of a bowl of pasta, there’s a cheese grater for each situation. Let us show you some of the best available on the market, so you can get to indulging in cheesy goodness.

Best Rotary Cheese Grater

For a traditional look like one you’d see a waiter use in a restaurant, check out the Zyliss Classic Rotary Cheese Grater. This can be used by left or right handed people, thanks to the dual switch handle. It is NSF Restaurant certified, meaning it meets strict public restaurant standards. The fine drum can come in handy when grating cheese, nuts or chocolate, to name a few. You don’t have to worry about having difficulty cleaning it, as the drum and handle come apart. The entire thing is also dishwasher safe.

Most Versatile Cheese Grater

With different possibilities on each side, the Utopia Kitchen Cheese Grater can handle a lot of tasks. It has a non-slip base, so whenever you’re using it against the table, it’ll stay secure. Thanks to its hexagonal shape, you’ll be able to get six different thicknesses of pieces. You can grip the top handle for support while using it to grate cheese, vegetables or other foods. It can be washed by hand or in the dishwasher. It is made from 430 grade stainless steel, so it’ll last for a long time.

Best Extra Large Cheese Grater

If you’re looking for large shreds of parmesan cheese, you have to try the Spring Chef Professional Box Grater. This XL-sized grater can help you make fresh zest, grate your cheese or slice your vegetables. It has a contoured shape that is wider than other graters, making the process super simple. It also has a larger holding capacity inside. It offers four different sides with different uses, such as coarse and medium grating, fine zesting, or slicing. The rubber bottom is removable and the stainless steel blades stay sharp. It measures 9.1″ x 5.9″ x 4.8″ and only weighs just over 12 ounces.