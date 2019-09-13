Best At-Home Massager

Waking up with a crick in your neck is among the worst ways to start any day. Whether you have lower back pain, shoulder problems or sore legs, chronic aches and pains can make even the smallest task seem daunting. Alleviate some of that pain with any of these at-home massagers. Working through knots in your muscles or tension can help you feel like yourself again. While there isn’t a trick that will cure all your problems immediately, using a massager can get you headed in the right direction. We’ve highlighted three different types of massagers for you to try at home.

Best Handheld Massager

Providing a lot of versatility to treat many different areas, the RENPHO Rechargeable Handheld Deep Tissue Massager is perfect to be used wherever you need it. The massager is cordless and electric and the battery can last up to 140 hours before it needs to be charged. It features percussion technology to relax your pains and the motor can produce up to 3,600 pulses per minute. After 20 minutes of use, it will automatically shut itself off. It comes with five interchangeable nodes, allowing you to personalize your massage and get up close where it hurts. The silicone handle is comfortable to hold, so you won’t get tired while using it.

Best Massage Chair Pad

If you want to turn any seat into a massage chair, try out the Snailax Massage Chair Pad. This pad has the ability to give you an adjustable neck massage, thanks to its four different nodes that deep tissue massage your neck and shoulders. It is suitable for people between 63 and 70.8 inches tall. There are four shiatsu balls for your back that can provide a heated massage and you can choose to focus on your lower back, upper back, or your whole back. There is also a rolling feature that will have the balls traveling up and down. You can adjust the width of the nodes for a more customized feel and there are two adjustable levels of intensity to give more support to your hips and thighs. It can be used at home on the couch, in a recliner, or even in a desk chair.

Best Massage Chair

Of course, you could always just buy an actual massage chair. If you do, the Real Relax Massage Chair is a terrific option. You can feel weightless in this chair, thanks to the zero gravity feature (which is adjustable). It has four preset auto programs that offer you a bevy of massage choices. There are eight back massage rollers, foot rollers, as well as 50 airbags placed all over the chair to support your entire body. It has a height limit of 6’1″ and a weight limit of 400 pounds. It is easy to assemble and the intensity and speed can be adjusted during the massage. There is also a built-in heater for your waist and feet.