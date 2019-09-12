Illumination is the name of the game here, and what better way to light a room up than a good old fashioned floor lamp. Sure, a tabletop lamp can work, but if you need to light up an entire room, getting yourself a powerful floor lamp can give you the lighting options you need. Whether it’s for your living room, bedroom, study, etc., a floor lamp can do more than just provide adequate lighting — it can also single-handedly tie a room together. We’ll look at some of the best floor lamps, based on varying needs, so your room can shine — both literally and figurately— too.

Best Floor Lamp for Avid Readers

If you consider yourself somewhat of a bookworm, this Susan Modern Standing Floor Lamp for Living Room/Office from Light Accents is the perfect option. This Incandescent torchiere floor lamp works great for lighting small-to-medium-sized rooms, including bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, and even a dorm room. The main light has three different brightness settings — low, medium, and high — when you use a 3-way bulb (not included in the purchase) and also comes with a separate, side lamp for reading.

Best Shelf Floor Lamp

For an aesthetically pleasing lamp with immense storage capabilities, the Brightech Maxwell – LED Shelf Floor Lamp is by far your best bet. This two-in-one lamp serves as both a shelf and a high-powered, LED floor lamp, combining style and function into one great product. It can also be used with any smart outlets that are Alexa, Google Home Assistant, or Apple SmartKit enabled, making it easier than ever to turn on and off your lamp (smart outlet sold separately). What also separates this floor lamp from its competitors is that it’s LED-powered and comes with its own 9.5-watt power-saving LED lightbulb, complete with 20,000 hours of life, or 20 years of use. In terms of versatility, style, and overall quality, the Brightech Maxwell LED Shelf Floor Lamp is in a league of its own.

Best Value Floor Lamp

In terms of overall value, this Ikea 101.398.79 “NOT” Floor Uplight Lamp is a can’t-miss buy. Like the shelf lamp, this floor lamp is LED-powered, helping you save money while providing you with a more pleasurable — and powerful — light source for your room. This 69-inch lamp is made with a polypropylene and an ABS plastic Tube and comes with its own IKEA LED Light Bulb, which, chances are, you won’t have to replace for the duration of your purchase, making this a great deal for a great product.