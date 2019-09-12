Best Electric Fireplace for your Living Room

There are a few underrated ways one can add a little “flare” to their living room — pun intended. There’s nothing quite like an elegant fireplace to tie a room together. Unfortunately, getting an actual, full-sized fireplace installed in your house isn’t very practical. However, an electric fireplace can do just the trick. Today’s electric fireplaces look stunningly real and provide a sleek touch of elegance that can’t be replicated. Luckily for you, there is a plethora of great-looking, reasonably priced models available. With just a click of a button, you too can have a beautiful fireplace in your living room. Just no chimney for Santa, sadly.

Best Hanging Electric Fireplace

If you’re looking for a sleek, modern electric fireplace you can hang on your wall, the Touchstone 80001 – Onyx Electric Fireplace is a great option. This fireplace is 50″ wide, yet weighs only 46 lbs, making it an easy hang for one to two people. With two heat settings — high and low — and additional heat coming from the top of the firebox, this electric fireplace can heat up a room in minutes. Aesthetically speaking, it contains a five-flame brightness setting, a realistic log set, and fire crystals (both included), giving you the ability to mix and match based on what you think looks the best. Plus, it uses LED technology to help save energy, making it super cost-effective in that regard.

Best Electric Fireplace for Value

For more of an old-school look that comes at a great price, the Duraflame Electric Infrared Quartz Fireplace Stove with 3D Flame Effect is the way to go. The fireplace doubles as a 5,200 BTU heater that can heat up to 1,000 square feet, making it both a cost-effective space heater and a beautiful piece of decor in one. The fireplace utilizes 3D flame effect technology to create realistic flames that dance both on and behind the logs and features five adjustable color, brightness, and speed settings you can customize to your own liking. Complete with overheat protection and an adjustable digital thermostat, this electric fireplace is a great purchase for a relatively low price.

Best Electric Fireplace TV Stand

Last but not least, if you were planning on having your fireplace beneath your TV for a modern, homey, look, the Ameriwood Home Chicago Electric Fireplace TV Console for TVs up to a 50″ combines a classic entertainment console with an ultra-realistic electric fireplace. The stand itself supports televisions up to 50″ and weighing 70 pounds, and contains a top, divided, open shelf and two side cabinets with two additional shelves, giving you plenty of storage for your media. This easy-to-install TV console is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their home media setup in bold fashion.