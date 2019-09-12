Best Coffee Grinder

For caffeine fiends, grinding your own coffee isn’t an option — it’s an absolute must. Real coffee drinkers typically want their coffee in the purest form, meaning they opt for the full bean and grind it themselves, using a coffee grinder, seconds before brewing. This not only preserves your coffee’s freshness, but also helps you get the full range of natural flavor. Finding the right coffee grinder isn’t necessarily difficult, but it can be time-consuming, especially for those with a very specific set of needs — or a particularly sophisticated palate. Either way, here are some of the best coffee grinders for hardcore coffee drinkers. Here’s to never drinking pre-ground coffee again.

Best Manual Coffee Grinder

Getting even more in the nitty-gritty, particular coffee drinkers typically prefer a manual grinder. That way, they can better control the coarseness of their blend. The JavaPresse Manual Coffee Grinder with Adjustable Setting allows you to do just that. First off, it’s silent, especially in the context of electric coffee grinders; the removable hand crank eliminates close to 90 percent of the noise. It’s great for all different types of coffee, as the built-in adjustable grind selector contains more than 18 unique click settings for advanced precision control. This allows you full autonomy over the coarseness of your beverage, so you can make a variety of drinks like Cold Brew, French Press, Percolator, AeroPress, Turkish, Espresso, etc. You can even use it to grind herbs and spices, if need be.

Best Automatic Coffee Grinder

If you don’t need anything that fancy-schmancy and prefer something automatic, the KitchenAid BCG111OB Blade Coffee Grinder is a great option. Despite a powerful 160W motor made for precision grinding, the machine makes minimal noise, so you don’t have to worry about waking up your family when you want a fresh cup of coffee in the wee hours of the morning. It utilizes powerful, stainless steel blades that help grind your coffee beans for a smooth, aromatic blade, and the entire machine is dishwasher friendly and super easy to clean, making it a high quality yet low maintenance appliance.

Best Value Coffee Grinder

From a value perspective, the Mueller Austria HyperGrind Precision Electric Coffee Grinder Mill with Large Grinding Capacity and HD Motor is an absolute no-brainer. Thanks to its built-in Mueller HyperGrind technology, you’ll have precision control that allows you to make a multitude of caffeine beverages. It’s also very compact and takes up little space in the kitchen. Best of all, it’s made with the same quality as traditional German precision machinery, making it a high quality and inexpensive appliance that’s a must-have in any coffee drinker’s home.