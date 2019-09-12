Chances are, you’ve heard somebody, somewhere, say that an are rug “really ties a room together.” You may have even heard someone use the expression sarcastically, but in reality, it’s actually very true. You’d be surprised just how “naked” a living room looks without an area rug. If you’re not a fan of going out and shopping for rugs — understandably so — there are plenty of great deals on rugs on the web. While choosing one isn’t necessarily rocket science, we decided to curate some of the best ones we found. Now, there’s no need to scour a store or the internet — we got you covered.

Best Area Rug for Your Living Room

All things considered, the Safavieh Madison Collection MAD611B Cream and Multicolored Bohemian Chic Distressed Area Rug is the perfect rug for any standard to large sized living room. This 5’1″ x 7’6″ area rug is made with a Bohemian chic design, which gives it a distressed, vintage design. It’s made with enhanced polypropylene fibers which help keep it almost completely non-shedding and in turn, very easy to maintain and clean. It covers around 38.12 square feet of space, and comes in a variety of styles/colors including cream/multi, navy/teal, ivory/aqua, and white/royal blue, making it pairable with virtually any type of contemporary living room.

Best Area Rug for Small Spaces

Conversely, if you’re looking for something a bit smaller, the Unique Loom 3134028 Sofia Collection Traditional Vintage Beige Area Rug is your best bet. This 4′ x 6′ rug is waterproof, mold and mildew resistant, stain-resistant, and shed-free, ensuring a minimal amount of upkeep (vacuuming, occasional spot cleaning, etc). It’s around 1/4″ thick and comes in several different colors, making it a great choice for a bedroom, smaller living room, dining room, or family room.

Best Kid-Friendly Area Rug

For those with children, getting something a bit more kid-friendly is imperative. The PAGISOFE Soft Comfy White Area Rug should do the trick. It’s a fluffy, shag fur carpet that’s not only comfortable enough for your kids to play on, but also classy enough to tie together your living room perfectly. The throw rug comes in at approximately 47″ x 63,” making it the perfect size for a number of different rooms. It’s warm, silky, smooth, and comes in a variety of eye-popping colors like blue, hot pink, and purple. If you’re looking for a rug for your kid’s room, this ultra-comfortable, inexpensive design is the perfect option. Keep in mind, however, it’s not machine washable, so if your kids do manage to scruff it up, you’re going to need to wash it by hand. But that’s pretty commonplace when it comes to area rugs, regardless.