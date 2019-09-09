Google’s new Nest Hub Max is out today

Google’s newest smart home gadget, which launches in the US today, is a multi-function marvel, offering users dozens of ways to entertain themselves, stay connected, be productive, keep up with family, and much more.

The Nest Hub Max is a Google Assistant Smart display that comes in both chalk and charcoal, retails for $229 and is available in the US starting today via the Google Store, as well as through retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, and Target. First announced back in May at I/O 2019, the device can function as everything from a TV for the kitchen to an indoor camera, smart home controller and digital photo frame.

Among the key features of the device to be aware of, there’s a 6.5MP camera at the top, and a nice, wide field of view for Google Duo video calls in addition to an auto-frame feature that pays attention to your movements to keep you in-frame.

You can also control various actions on the device with quick gestures, such as by raising your hand to play or pause content. The gadget also doubles as an incredible photo frame, with the 10-inch HD screen delivering your favorite memories from Google Photos in response to prompts like, “Hey Google, show my photos from Hawaii.” In the morning, the Face Match feature will also greet you with personalized info, offering a “Good morning” greeting and then sharing reminders, commute information and other details for the day meant just for you.

In tandem with the device’s launch today, Google prepared a running list of all the use cases the Nest Hub Max makes possible (101 ways to use the device). As we noted when it was announced earlier this year, for the most part, the Nest Hub Max seems to be a pretty standard smart display, albeit a bit larger, while retaining the same design language as the original Hub.