Next-gen Siri may be able to have ‘back and forth’ conversations about health issues

A new report from The Guardian reveals that the impending release of iOS 13 will include some interesting updates to Siri. Specifically, the next-gen version of Siri will reportedly have more expansive capabilities insofar that it will be further integrated into apps like Find My Friends and the App Store.

Additionally, Apple at WWDC revealed that Siri guidance during navigation will be much more natural and helpful in iOS 13. So instead of hearing Siri say “in 1,000 feet turn left,” the new iteration of Siri will say “turn left at the next traffic light.”

Beyond iOS 13, Apple has some more ambitious plans for its intelligent personal assistant. If all goes according to plan, Apple with iOS 14 will introduce a version of Siri that will be able to engage in a back-and-forth with users over various health issues.

They also contain a further list of upgrades listed for release by “fall 2021”, including the ability to have a back-and-forth conversation about health problems, built-in machine translation, and “new hardware support” for a “new device”. Apple was spotted testing code for an augmented reality headset in iOS 13. The code-name of the 2021 release is “Yukon +1”, suggesting the company may be moving to a two-year release schedule.

While the full extent of Apple’s plans with Siri in this regard remains unclear, it’s not at all surprising given Apple’s ongoing involvement in the health realm.

To this point, we’ve seen Apple really double down on health and fitness tracking features on the Apple Watch in recent years. With the Apple Watch Series 4, for example, Apple introduced an ECG app capable of producing an electrocardiogram for Apple Watch owners. Thus far, the app has proven to be immensely helpful and has even alerted users to otherwise life-threatening heart conditions.