Best Speaker System for Your Home

There are few things that make a movie or TV viewing experience more enjoyable and immersive than a killer sound system. You can feel the revving of an engine or that pounding of drums from the score if you have a great set of speakers. While we may not all have a theater room with reclining chairs and popcorn machines, equipping your family room with a set of speakers will do just fine and lets everyone enjoy your TV more. No matter where you put speakers in your home, you change the possibilities for entertainment. Let’s take a look at three different sound systems for your home and show you what you’re missing by just listening through your TV speakers.

Best Two-Way Speaker System

For a complete, evenly distributed listening experience, you’ll want to check out the Onkyo SKS-HT540 7.1 Channel Home Theater Speaker System. You’ll get eight speakers to outfit your home, so you can put them wherever you want them. The front speakers have a sensitivity of 86 dB/W/m while the two-way bass reflex front, center and surround speakers have a 130 Watt total output. The 230-Watt powered subwoofer features Auto-Standby/On circuitry and output level control. The front and center two-way speakers have five-inch diaphragm woofers and a 1-inch balanced floating tweeter. The subwoofer has a 10-inch cone driver for a fast and accurate response.

Best Surround Sound Speaker System

To truly feel like you’re in a movie theater, you may opt for the Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System. These THX-certified speakers are also Dolby Digital and DTS Digital-certified, allowing you to hear all of the sounds the director wanted you to. You can connect up to six different devices, such as your computer, music player, game console or, naturally, your television. It continuously produces 500 Watts of power and can peak at 1,000 Watts. The compact console and wireless remote make controlling your system easy. You can also plug headphones in and use the speakers that way.

Best Bookshelf Speaker System

If you want a speaker system in your living room or office where there isn’t a TV, the Edifier R2000DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers are a strong choice. You can pair your phone, computer or tablet with the speakers, allowing you to play music wirelessly. Of course, these do also work with televisions, DVD and Blu-ray players or gaming consoles. There are two aux inputs and the speakers produce 120 Watts of power. The remote control lets you switch inputs and choose modes. You’ll get clear sound, thanks to the “Eagle Eye” tweeters. These measure 9.5″ x 11.25″ x 7.5″, so they’ll fit on a console or entertainment unit easily.