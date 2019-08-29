For those with a paler skin, there is arguably nothing more satisfying than a glistening, bronze tan. However, if you’re not already predisposed to absorbing the sun’s rays, this can prove to be rather difficult. While the sun’s rays are rather dangerous, combining a high-quality tanning lotion with some sunscreen can provide the perfect cocktail for those in the market for a killer tan. But finding the right tanning supplement isn’t so cut and dry — it’s somewhat of a saturated market filled with off-brands that don’t get the job done. There are plenty, though, that work to perfection. Here are some of the best tanning oils you can get your hands on before the official end of the summer.

Best Tanning Oil

When it comes to tanning oil, you can’t do much better than the Body Nutritive Serum from Just Nutritive. Not only does this moisturizing oil help promote a natural, glistening tan, but it also makes your skin look smoother, softer, and more youthful. A quick-acting, deep, absorption helps attract the sun’s rays and improves elasticity and tone, all while protecting your skin from drying out. The best part is, it’s not too greasy or oily upon application, allowing you to apply a generous amount upon every outdoor tanning session.

Best Tanning Lotion

If you’re interested in more of a lotion than a tanning oil — which, admittedly, can get a bit messy from time to time — then you should consider Maui Babe Browning Lotion, a highly effective and inexpensive supplement that helps promote a natural tan. This eight-ounce bottle is made with a secret Hawaiian formula and helps naturally darken your skin by accelerating the sun-triggered tanning process. This lotion is also ideal for people with fair skin, as it works on virtually every type of skin pigmentation.

Best Value Tanning Oil

In terms of value, Australian Gold Bronzing Intensifier Dry Oil Spray, Colorboost Maximizer is a great way to get a natural tan for an absurdly low price. This fresh-smelling, natural product is made of tea tree oil, an antioxidant that facilitates a gentle cleanse to promote smooth, youthful skin. It also contains aloe vera for additional moisturizing. And when it comes to advanced tanning, it combines melanin, caramel, walnut shell, and carrot oil to promote a natural, bronze tan. Keep in mind, however, while it is a spray oil, it doesn’t contain sunscreen, so you’re going to have to purchase that separately.