Subdue that ache and alleviate that pain when you put a warm heating pad on your sore body. If you have a muscle pull or feel a strain in your back or leg, using a heating pad to comfort yourself can make the pain go away. Heating pads will help you recover faster and get you back on your feet quicker. If you wake up and you tweaked your neck in the middle of the night and can’t move your head in one direction, applying a heating pad can loosen up your muscles and make them hurt less. There are a large number of heating pads available, so we’ve narrowed down the list to some of our favorites to have you feeling okay again.

Best Fast Warming Heating Pad

Made of durable material that won’t rip, the Sunbeam Heating Pad for Fast Pain Relief will soothe the sorest of muscles. It heats up in 30 seconds and is offered in three different sizes: extra large, standard and small, allowing you to focus on a wide or specific area. It’s easy to operate and has six heating settings, letting you choose just how much heat you want to use. It can be washed in the machine and is backed by a five year limited warranty.

Best Heating Settings for a Heating Pad

If just a range in temperature isn’t what you’re looking for, then check out the Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad. With this pad, you’ll be able to enjoy fast heating action in a number of different settings. There is a moist heat option, so you can get moist or dry therapy. The digital LCD display lets you adjust the levels to your comfort. The pad is made of thick, plush fibers for ultimate comfort. It has a nine-foot cord so it can reach far and has a built-in two-hour auto shutoff, so it won’t stay hot while you’re not using it.

Best Heating Pad for Muscle Cramps

One of the worst feelings in the world is when a Charley horse creeps up on you and there’s not much you can do to stop it. For that or any other kind of muscle cramp, the MIGHTY BLISS Large Electric Heating Pad is there to help. The quick to heat pad penetrates cramping muscles to calm them. Whether you need to heat your back, neck, side or legs, this 12″ x 24″ pad has you covered. It can be set on low, medium, or high and also has moist settings. It is made from the same fabric that soft pajamas are made of and it’ll be comfortable while it’s on you.