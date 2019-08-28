Best Toilet Plunger

It’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to owning a plunger. The worst time for a plunger is when you need it and you don’t have one. To save yourself any embarrassing moments and unfortunate clogs, make sure you always have one at your disposal at your home. You can stop foul odors and unnecessary backups by keeping one in your bathroom. They help to handle any blockage and let your toilet flush like normal. Rather than get stuck in a situation that will end up being a funny story with your friends later on, take a look at any of these plungers and have your bases, and toilets, covered.

Best Multi-Purpose Plunger

Whether you need it for the toilet, shower, sink or drain, the Bert Toilet Plunger Air Drain Blaster will take care of the job. It comes with four different head sizes to fit any area you need. It shoots high pressure air and it’ll clear out all kinds of blockage from hair to cloth to leaves to waste. The natural rubber heads are durable and tough. You just seal off the blockage, insert the head you need, suck up some air and then pull the trigger to blast the air. It’s easy to use and the handle won’t slip out of your hand.

Best Beehive Plunger

With its unique shape, the Korky 99-4A 99-1AM Beehive Max will fit in any shape of toilet. It’s designed to plunge in both old and new HET toilet bowls, giving you premium efficiency. The t-shaped handle is ideal for gripping purposes, offering you more leverage with two places to hold. The beehive shape easily compresses with just a small amount of effort, so anyone can use this plunger. It is guaranteed not to force any splash back at you and helps keep your floor dry.

Best Heavy Duty Plunger

Boasting four different suction cups to tackle any type of clog or blockage, the Neiko 60166A Toilet Plunger secures easily and won’t budge while in use. The suction cups measure 4″, 4 5/8″, 5″, and 6″, to fit any and all size of drain. The cups create a tight seal, so any effort you are pushing into it won’t go to waste. The mold resistant aluminum handle is built to last for a while and it’s lightweight and rust resistant. It won’t get stuck in the bowl and have to be jiggled loose, likely splashing water all over the place. This will attack a clog for all angles.