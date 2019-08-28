For men, there comes a time when all you want to do is see how much facial hair you can grow. For some of us, it comes in patchy and looks awful and you quickly realize you aren’t meant to have facial hair. For the rest, growing a mustache or beard can look glorious and really fit their personalities. If you fall into the latter category, you want to make sure your hair looks well-groomed and that first starts with a beard and mustache comb. Just like the hair on top of your head, straightening your unruly mane with any of these combs gives you a better appearance and makes you look more professional. Let’s take a look at some of the best options on the market.

Best Beard and Mustache Brush and Comb Set

If you have a full beard and mustache, you want to keep it under control. With the Grow A Beard Beard Brush & Comb Set, you’ll get an easily transportable set that’s built to last. This brush and comb combo set fit perfectly in your pocket, so you can retouch your facial hair whenever you need to. The brush is made from boar bristles, wood and bamboo while the comb is made from wood. It also comes with a set of small scissors, perfect for trimming those few overgrown hairs. The brush helps oil production, massages your face and removes dirt from your beard while the comb detangles wet or dry hair easily.

Best Beard and Mustache Comb for Any Hair Type

Whether your facial hair is coarse or fine, the Wooden Beard Comb from Viking Revolution will help you tame it. It has two sides, one with thinner teeth and one with thicker teeth to even out whichever kind of hair you’re growing. There’s no static and the comb won’t pull your hair. This pear wood comb is great for applying oils and balms that help strengthen and nourish your hair. In order to stimulate the follicles, using the right kind of comb is a must.

Best Gentle Beard and Mustache Comb

Measuring just 2.75″ in length, the Kent 81T Men’s Handmade Beard/Mustache Comb is simple to store. This extra small comb will detangle the largest of knots as it glides through your hair. It is cut from large sheets of cellulose acetate to produce a gentle comb, rather than one that is molded that can be rougher. The teeth are rounded for a smoother feel. It’ll fit perfectly in your pocket or in a wax tin, allowing you to store your facial hair products together.