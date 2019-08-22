It looks like the crazy PlayStation 5 design that just leaked is real

The PlayStation 5 won’t be announced officially for several months, and we’re more than a year away from the expected release date window for the console. Sony has confirmed the specs of the device on more than one occasion, without revealing its design. However, a Sony design patent discovered in Brazil shows the design of what might be the company’s PS5 console. We’ve shown you Sony’s render for this mysterious device as well as all the evidence that suggests this is indeed the next PlayStation. Now it looks like there’s more evidence that seems to reinforce that idea.

Game developer Matthew Stott, who’s currently a senior artist at Codemasters according to his LinkedIn profile, posted the following message on Twitter (via ComicBook), before deleting the tweet.

Image Source: Twitter via ComicBook

The developer links to a story about this new Sony patent, saying that his company already have some PS5 development kits in their office. As you can see in the image above, he went on to add the patent shows a PS5 dev kit, or maybe even the console itself.

A different person involved with game development posted more images showing the PS5 dev kit from various angles.

There’s no guarantee that the PS5 that ships to buyers in winter 2020 will be identical to this alleged dev kit. But it sure looks like the patent that Sony filed in Brazil shows a product design the Japanese company already used and a design that’s now being linked to the PS5 by people who might be familiar with Sony’s plans.

The new PlayStation might be unveiled as soon as next February, during a so-called PlayStation Meeting 2020 press event. As we get closer to the PS5’s launch, we’ll likely see more leaks that might confirm the console’s design well before Sony makes it all official.