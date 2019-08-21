Best Flat Top Griddle

Get the sizzle and thorough cook you’re been searching for when you make breakfast on any of these flat top griddles. If you like pancakes, french toast, waffles, bacon or any type of breakfast meat, cooking on top of a griddle let’s you wake up and enjoy a nice, evenly cooked start to your day. The same goes for grilling up burgers, as they provide a different texture being made on a griddle, giving you a fresher taste. Picking up a griddle for your house or an electric griddle for use anywhere are great additions for anyone. See our picks of the best options on the market and you’ll soon be amidst griddle greatness.

Best Reversible Griddle

With an option to enjoy a flat top griddle or a gridded grill, the Lodge LPGI3 Pro-Grid Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle Pan is a tremendous choice that can provide you with a lot of versatility. It fits easily over two stovetop burners and has two easy grip handles for lifting, flipping and hanging when you aren’t using it. It’s seasoned with vegetable oil and the more you use it, the better the seasoning gets. It measures 20″ x 10″, giving you plenty of space to cook on top of.

Best Electric Griddle

For times when you need to use your stovetop for other dishes, get the Presto 07061 22-inch Electric Griddle. This griddle just needs to be plugged in and you can control the temperature it heats up to. It has great heat retention and can be used as a stovetop griddle if you remove the handles, which easily come off the base if you open the latch clips. The whole griddle measures 11.5″ x 26 1/4″ x 2.5″, providing you with room to cook an entire meal. It has an attached drip tray that slides out for you to dispose of the grease. The premium nonstick surface make cooking and cleaning easy.

Best Titanium-Coated Griddle

Offering enhanced durability, the BELLA 14606 Copper Titanium Coated Non-Stick Electric Griddle has a 1500 watt heating system. The titanium coating reinforces the ceramic, non-stick surface, giving you a cook that’s eight times faster than other griddles. You can see exactly what temperature your griddle is, thanks to the measuring probe (which is removable for storage). The 10 1/2″ x 20″ flat top has a lipped edge, so you can flip your pancakes without much effort. The handles never heat up and the legs provide a sturdy base. This small kitchen appliance will be ready to use in a matter of moments.