This video of ‘Stranger Things 3’ Easter eggs will blow your mind

Stranger Things is one of those rare shows that emerged out of nowhere, with little to no hype, and quickly became a mainstream sensation. Since the series debuted a little more than three years ago, the engaging sci-fi show has long been one of Netflix’s most-viewed programs.

The first season was categorized by many as an “instant classic,” and deservedly so. All the more impressive is that the second season of the show managed to live up to the level of quality ushered in by the first. That said, when Stranger Things 3 premiered earlier this summer, I was a little bit skeptical that the show would be able to capture the magic that made the first two seasons so great without treading upon familiar tropes and plot lines.

To my surprise, the recent season of Stranger Things exceeded my expectations on all fronts and is arguably the best of the series. One of the cooler aspects of the series as a whole, aside from the engaging plot and compelling characters, is that the show — as something of an homage to the 1980s — is incredibly well-detailed.

To this point, the show is jam-packed with a number of references — some overt and some subtle — to popular 80s movies, from Indiana Jones and ET to Aliens and Stand by Me.

What’s more, the show’s third season boasts a number of interesting and downright awesome Easter eggs that you may have missed the first go-around. Two of the more prominent examples to emerge in recent weeks center on a working number that directs callers to Murray Bauman’s voicemail, and a hairband that originally belonged to Hopper’s daughter.

Of course, with Stranger Things being as detail-oriented as it is, those two examples are just the tip of the iceberg. Shedding light on additional Easter eggs, Netflix’s official YouTube account earlier today posted a comprehensive collection of subtle Easter eggs from season 3. And while some might seem familiar if you’ve been frequenting the Stranger Things subreddit, there are a lot of new ones here that will surprise even the most hardcore of fans.