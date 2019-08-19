Watch Nintendo reveal a bunch of Switch games in this morning’s live stream

We’re just a few months removed from E3 2019, where Microsoft and Nintendo each showed off dozens of new titles coming soon to their respective consoles, but in recent years, Nintendo has taken to rationing out its announcements throughout the year via live streamed showcases. The latest is called Indie World, which kicks off at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on Monday, featuring “roughly 20 minutes of information on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.”

Nintendo used to call these events Nindies Showcases in the US, and Indie World in Japan, but the company seems to have consolidated branding across continents this time around. That said, if you watched the Nindies Showcase in March, you should basically know what to expect from the stream this morning.

Nintendo is not offering any hints as to what we might see during the stream, but a leak from last Friday suggests that the hit stop-motion shooter SUPERHOT will be one of the games making its way to Switch today. It’s a relatively short game, but it’s bursting with creative energy, and you should play it if you haven’t.

There’s no telling what else Nintendo will announce, but it’s worth noting that the company has been partnering with indie developers in recent months and allowing them to use their properties in indie games. For example, Cadence of Hyrule was ostensibly a Crypt of the NecroDancer spinoff, but used characters, items, and music from The Legend of Zelda series to great effect, and was well-received by critics and fans alike.

We’ll see what else Nintendo has in store when the stream begins at 9 AM ET this morning.