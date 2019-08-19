Best Pizza Cutter

The aroma can overwhelm you and make your mouth water. There’s nothing quite like the smell of a fresh pizza baking in the oven. Once that pizza comes out, it’s time to eat, so you better have a pizza cutter to slice up the pie for you and your family. You have to make sure you have a sharp cutter to cut through that pizza, because it’s a terrible thing to rip off a bunch of cheese from another slice when you’re pulling yours up because it’s not cut through completely. Whether you like a regular pie, deep dish, or a Sicilian, grabbing any of these three pizza cutters we’ve highlighted gets the pizza out of the oven and into your mouth quicker.

Best Ergonomic Pizza Cutter

One of the most annoying things when cutting pizza is having to slide back and forth to make sure it cuts through. With the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel, you won’t have that problem. It easily fits in the palm of your hand and with a continuous motion, you can wheel across the pie and cut smoothly. It has a protective blade guard that allows you to close the stainless steel blade when it’s not in use. Plus, it helps keep it sharp. You can wash it by hand or in the dishwasher and dismantling it takes just a few steps.

Best Rocking Pizza Cutter

Cutting up a pizza has never been faster than with a pizza rocker like the Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter Sharp Rocker. It is constructed with one piece of stainless steel, meaning it’s more hygienic and dishwasher safe. It won’t rust and it comes with a protective sleeve to cover the blade when it’s not in use. It measures 13″ 3/4″ x 3 1/2″ and will cut your pizza across very quickly, simply by rocking the blade back and forth. You can chop, mince, dice, and scoop vegetables and other baked goods with the pizza rocker as well.

Best Traditional Pizza Cutter

If you’re looking for the type of pizza cutter you’ve always known with a handle and wheel, the Winco Winware Pizza Cutter is a great choice. With a four-inch blade that’s made from stainless steel, this pizza cutter is built to last. It has a comfortable plastic handle with a grip that’s easy to hold on to. It can be used to cut pizza, lasagna and fudge, among other foods. It’s dishwasher safe, will get the job done and won’t cost you as much as the other selections.