Best Nail File or Emery Board

Have you ever woken up with scratches on your face, not knowing how they got there? You’re probably realizing that it wasn’t the cat that did this because 1) you don’t have a cat and 2) it wouldn’t sleep in the bed with you if you did. Then you look down at your hands and realize it’s because your nails are too long. There’s a simple solution for keeping your claws tamed: a nail file. Nail files or emery boards are a quick way to keep your nails the right length so you aren’t causing damage to yourself or others. It’s also a good way to make sure you don’t clip them too short, causing you pain in the process. We’ve found three solid options for nail files to keep you from having to blame your “cat” for any scratches.

Best Crystal Nail File

Proven to prevent your nails from splitting or breaking, the Mont Bleu Premium Set of 3 Crystal Nail Files are a cut above the rest. Using a crystal file is softer on your nails and promotes better nail health. The filing surface allows for precision cutting and shaping, letting you get your nails the exact length you desire. Each file is made in the Czech Republic with tempered glass that’s extremely durable. Every set comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Best Emery Board

Offering you a set of 10 emery boards, the MAKARTT Professional Nail Files provide you with lots of versatility. Each board has a grit of 100 on one side and a grit of 180 on the other. The different grits handle different tasks as the 100 grit are better on rougher nails, such as toe nails and thumb nails, while the 180 grit smoothes edges and refines them. Each one is made with top quality adhesive tape and is washable. With 10 of them, you’re sure to get a long run of use out of this set.

Best Budget Nail File

If you’re in search of a set that will maximize your dollars spent, look no further than the Czech Republic Nail Files 3 Piece Crystal Nail File Set. They are guaranteed never to wear down and are non-abrasive. Perfect for people with delicate skin, these are great for travel as the pack comes with a 3.5″ file, 5.5″ file, and a 7.5″ file. The small and medium files are approximately 200 grit while the large one is around 180 grit. Each file has a protective sleeve, keeping them in pristine condition. Made from tempered glass, they are 100% lead free and safe to use for all ages.