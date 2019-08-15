If recent rumors turn out to be correct and Apple really is revamping its iPhone naming scheme in 2019, the new names Apple chose are questionable at best. At the same time, this will finally be the proper system for its iPhone names. The “iPhone 11” will be the update to Apple’s current iPhone XR, according to the reports, and that actually makes a lot of sense. The iPhone XR is the most affordable iPhone model, and it’s the main phone that the majority of Apple’s customers buy. According to estimates, the iPhone XR has been the best-selling current-generation iPhone model ever since it was first released.

Alongside the new iPhone, there will apparently be two “Pro” models called the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. It’s obviously not a huge deal, but I hate these names. There is nothing “pro” about any of Apple’s iPhones, in the same way there’s nothing “pro” about Apple’s iPad Pro models. They’re not professional-grade, they’re meant for consumers. But hey, words don’t mean anything anyway when it comes to Apple’s marketing. And “iPhone 11 Pro Max”? Really? Isn’t “Promax” a protein bar or something? Sheesh.

Whether or not Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup ends up being named the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, we know that there are indeed three new iPhone models coming this year. We also know even more about them now than we just a few days ago thanks to a huge leak that included several surprising new revelations. Reading about Apple’s iPhone 11 lineup is one thing though, and seeing it is another. That’s why Apple fans everywhere should definitely check out a new video that just hit YouTube.

We have no idea who “world tube” is, but a reader alerted us to a new video that he just posted on his YouTube channel.

Now, the iPhones shown in the video below and the screen capture above aren’t actually iPhones. Instead, they’re physical mockups based on schematics that were stolen from the Foxconn factory where Apple’s new iPhone 11 models will be manufactured. While they’re not actually iPhones, they do give us a very good idea of what to expect from Apple’s new iPhone lineup when it’s released next month. They’re built to scale out of real metal and glass, so we can see how each new iPhone model compares to the others. Sort of.

If you’ve been following the latest iPhone 11 rumors, you can see that there are some big mistakes that were made when these iPhone 11 dummies were built. First, the area in between the lenses on the new dual- and triple-lens rear cameras should be color-matched to the back of the phones, not black. This is a new design feature Apple is introducing for the first time in 2019. Also, the back of each iPhone 11 model will supposedly no longer include the word “iPhone,” and the glass will be frosted or matte as opposed to clear. This is also a big change compared to earlier iPhone models. We first heard the news when well-know Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo reported it last year, and it was reaffirmed in two big leaks yesterday and today.

Even with those mistakes, this quick video is still a worthwhile watch for Apple fans eager to see how the iPhone 11 (Space Gray), iPhone 11 Pro (Silver), and iPhone 11 Pro Max (Gold) will compare. You’ll find the full video embedded below.