Apple just released iOS 13 beta 7

The rapid-fire pace of developer beta releases continues this week, as Apple rolled out iOS 13 beta 7 and iPadOS 13 beta 7 on Thursday. It’s been just over a week since beta 6 arrived, which means we don’t expect any major changes, but there are sure to be bug fixes and performance improvements galore.

We will be sure to include pertinent information about the updates when the public beta comes out and iOS 13 early adopters have had time to delve into the latest beta. If you’re a public tester, you should gain access to all of the new features tomorrow, providing Apple releases iOS 13 public beta 6 on time.

Are you wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13 or iPadOS 13? Almost everything capable of running iOS 12 is also compatible with iOS 13, but there are a few exceptions. Here’s the full list of compatible devices:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS 13 or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.