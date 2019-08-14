Misfit’s Vapor X smartwatch is now available for $200

Misfit has launched its newest smartwatch as a follow-up to the Vapor 2, which packed in all the features you’d expect, like built-in GPS as well as a heart-rate sensor, but didn’t rely on the best processor. The brand’s new Vapor X, meanwhile, is built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and is a Wear OS by Google device, with the company promising that this is Misfit’s lightest and most comfortable watch to date.

Its headlining features include a new battery saving mode, applications like Spotify coming pre-installed, and rapid charging, which allows the smartwatch to be fully charged in less than an hour. And it’s available starting today for an introductory price of $199.99 via Misfit.com, though the watch will normally retail for $279.

“Misfit has long stood for creating wearables that introduce fans to the latest technology the market has to offer while allowing them to express their personal style through our innovative designs,” said Misfit vice president Hacker Plotkin in a statement about the launch. “We know we have a unique opportunity with the launch of Misfit’s Vapor X to introduce our most innovative design and achieve our goals of empowering audiences.”

Image Source: Misfit

Updates Misfit has brought to the Vapor X include an ultra-lightweight aluminum alloy case, plus what it promises is a best-in-class heart rate sensor, standalone GPS, NFC, and the watch also launches with several colorways. They include navy, lavender and green. You also get Misfit’s re-engineered Sport Strap+, with “better and breathable rings” for added comfort, plus other pre-installed apps like the heart health digital companion Cardiogram.

Other specifications for the brand new smart wearable device:

42mm case size

24+ hours of battery life, based on usage, plus 2 additional days in battery saver watch mode

Sensors: Heart Rate, NFC, GPS, Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light, Microphone

Workout and Activity Tracking with Google Fit™

Contactless Pay with Google Pay™

Hands-free help from the Google Assistant

Along with the launch of the watch, Misfit kicked off a new brand campaign called “Dare to be Different” that’s led by self-proclaimed “Misfits” like Molly Johnson (a model who moonlights as a carpenter) and actor and model Sahara Ale. The company says the campaign is about helping people “embrace who they are, say no to the status quo, stand out from the crowd and dare to be different.”