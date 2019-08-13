Plan a perfect trip to the park or the beach with your family and enjoy the outdoors to the fullest when you pack and sit down on an outdoor blanket. Whether your outing is a hike in the forest or the mountains, finding a place to sit down to take a breather can be tough. Nobody wants to sit in the dirt and the best way to lay out the meal you brought along is to do so on a blanket. Going on a picnic is timeless and romantic, so check out any of these three outdoor blankets we’ve picked for you and take your loved one on a great date.

Best Picnic Blanket

Stylish and easy to carry, the Picnic Outdoor Blanket from Scuddles is a nice option for any outing. It is built with a waterproof PEVA backing, meaning it won’t get soggy if it rains a bit or if you put it on an area of damp ground. It can be folded up and carried by the convenient handle, making it easy to throw in the car or in a closet when not in use. Sand and dirt won’t stick to it, so you can just shake it to clean it off. It measures 60″ x 60″ and can fold to 10.5″ x 15″. It’s machine washable, making it a great purchase for you or a friend.

Best Beach Blanket

There aren’t many things harder to do at the beach than try to eat on the sand. Luckily, the WildHorn Outfitters Sand Escape Beach Blanket is here for you. Sand will fall right off of it, making it ideal for the beach. It’s made from quick drying nylon that’s breathable and lightweight. Measuring 7′ by 9′, this large parachute blanket can compress and fit into the convenient carry case that measures 5″ by 8″. In order to keep it in place, it comes with four sand anchor pockets to weigh it down. But you can also use those pockets to keep your valuables or accessories in, giving you more storage.

Best Outdoor Blanket for Storage

With pockets on either side, the Camco Handy Mat with Strap can give your picnic basket a break. This mat measures 7′ by 9′ and has built-in handles, so it can be carried easily and then anchored down by the handles if need be. It is made with a polypropylene weave that’s mold and mildew-resistant, making it great for anywhere outdoors. You can clean it with soap and water and it has fabric edging which prevents it from fraying.