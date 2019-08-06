Best Natural Sleeping Aid

Studies have shown that one in four Americans develop insomnia each year. Having trouble sleeping is nothing to be ashamed of, but it certainly is annoying and tiresome, for lack of a better word. Finding something to help you sleep can be the difference between a good day and a bad one, so take a look at some natural sleeping aids. A glass of warm milk used to be the remedy, but does anybody really want to drink warm milk? There are only so many sheep we can count before they all blend together. Taking something natural to help you sleep is a coveted thing, so we’ve highlighted three of them to help you drift off at night.

Best Sleeping Drops

For a faster release, giving NoctuRest Fast Advanced Sleep Supplement a try is a good idea. The all-natural liquid formula can be absorbed by the body in 20 to 30 seconds, allowing you to get to sleep faster. The great tasting formula helps you get to sleep when you want to and stops any tossing and turning. NoctuRest is guaranteed not to dry out your eyes and nose while you sleep and aid you in getting eight solid hours. With natural ingredients like valerian root, chamomile and passionflower, these drops will help you go to sleep and then stay asleep.

Best Herbal Supplement Sleeping Aid

There are 60 pills in every bottle of Luna Gentle Sleeping Aid, giving you a month supply. These are intended to improve your health and happiness, in accordance with more restful sleep. They are made with scientifically backed herbal ingredients that are non-habit forming. With 3 mg of melatonin in each capsule containing things such as chamomile and lemon balm, these pills support healthy sleep patterns. They can give you a boost of L-Theanine, an amino acid found in green tea that promotes relaxation. Taking two before bed is the recommended serving size.

Best Chewable Sleeping Aid

For those who aren’t great at swallowing pills, the Stress-Relax Chewable Tranquil Sleep by Natural Factors are tablets you can chew. Giving you 60 servings in each bottle, these non-habit forming tablets prepare you for a rejuvenating night’s sleep. These contain 5-HTP, suntheanine, and melatonin to calm the nerves and deliver uninterrupted sleep. They are vegan and non-GMO and come with a tropical flavor, making it easier to swallow. These pills help regulate your sleep cycle for a calmer and healthier life. You can take two before you’re ready to go to sleep each night.