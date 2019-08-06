Best Moisture Wicking Underwear for Men

Just by human design, men tend to sweat a lot, especially in the summer. An area that is often times sweatier at this time of year is below the belt. To help find a way to combat this uncomfortable feeling, there are many pairs of great moisture wicking underwear on the market. Moisture wicking technology helps keep you dry and cool where it matters most, so you can go about your day, whether it’s being spent inside or outside, with confidence. We’ve highlighted some of the best brands of boxer briefs out there, as boxer briefs have become the most popular style of underwear.

Best Mesh Moisture Wicking Underwear

Offering a machine washable product, David Archy 3 Pack Men’s Ultra Soft Mesh Quick Dry Sports Underwear is easy to clean. The mesh is made from 91% polyamide and 9% spandex for a cooling feeling. The 3D pouch design gives you freedom to move around easily. The high technology drying fabric is breathable and dries quickly. These boxer briefs are lightweight and durable. There are three different versions of this underwear: a mesh version with no fly, a solid version with no fly and a mesh version with a fly. There’s eighteen different colors and version combinations you can purchase, so find the one that’s right for you.

Best Sports Moisture Wicking Underwear

Designed to be worn during high intensity activities, the adidas Men’s Sport Performance Climalite Boxer Brief Underwear come in a two pack. These rise 0.7″ high and measure 14″ wide. The elastic waistband and double-lined mesh support pouch add extra comfort. They have smooth non-chafing stitching, meaning you can run, jog, work out, or go about your normal day and not have to worry about rubbing. The 5″ inseam keep it close so they won’t overextend below your shorts or ride up your leg. They are super soft and stretchy, drying quickly to leave you without dampness.

Best Pack of Moisture Wicking Underwear

Filled with five pairs of boxer briefs, the Hanes Men’s 5-Pack Sports-Inspired FreshIQ Odor Protection Boxer Brief is a great buy. If you like cotton, they make ones that are 100% cotton, or they also have a 75% cotton / 25% polyester blend as well. These need to be hand washed and they have FreshIQ odor protection, which attacks odor-causing bacteria in your clothes to leave you smelling fresh. The Cool Dri fabric keeps your skin refreshed. They have ones that come with a fly and without a fly, depending on your preference.