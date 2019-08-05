Sneakerheads unite! A lot of people take pride in their shoe collection. Whether it’s dress shoes, sneakers or boots, looking fashionable and feeling great go hand in hand. The only way to keep your kicks fresh is to consistently clean them with a specialty shoe cleaner. Using shoe cleaner on all your shoes helps them remain in good shape and lets you get rid of the dirt and stains on them without rubbing it into the shoe. If you’ve been looking for the shoeshine look, you can easily achieve it at home with any of these great shoe cleaners.

Best Shoe Cleaner Concentrate

With just a few drops of Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner, you’ll get a deep clean that’ll make your shoes look brand new. The shoe cleaner concentrate contains gentle oils, saddle soap and conditioners to provide a professional look. If you need to clean washable leather, vinyl, nubuck, suede, canvas, cloth or any other washable shoe, this will do the trick. Also, if you aren’t sure if your shoe is washable, you can shoot Pink Miracle a message and they’ll help you figure it out. You only need a dime size of the non-toxic cleaner to get the results you want.

Best Natural Shoe Cleaner

Made from 98.3% natural materials, the Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner Brush and Solution kit is safe to use. It is completely biodegradable and isn’t abrasive. This small 4 oz bottle can clean up to 100 pairs of sneakers. It’s safe on all colors and materials and should be tested on an inconspicuous portion of the shoe first, especially if it is dyed suede. With your leather, suede, nuback, and nylon, you need to be gentle when cleaning and this cleaner will make sure it’s cleaned right. It comes with a sneaker brush for you to apply the cleaner with.

Best Shoe Cleaner for Stains

To work out the hard to clean stains off your footwear, try the TriNova Shoe Cleaner Kit. The multi-surface cleaner won’t damage your shoe surface. It comes with a premium shoe brush to help you scrape away the dirt and grime easily and effectively. It can tackle stains on leather, cloth, vinyl, fabric, sole and more. This is meant to be used with shoe deodorizer for a complete clean of your shoes. The brush will get into the treads and nooks of your shoe and get rid of the dirt that’s been making your shoes look worn.