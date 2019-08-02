For high school and college students, lugging your textbooks, laptop, pens, pencils, umbrella and anything else you might want to keep with you as you go from class to class can take a toll on your body. But with a rolling backpack, all that stress that is usually placed on your shoulders, back and neck is gone. You can still use the backpack like normal but, when it gets to a certain weight, you can give yourself a break and roll it like luggage. While there are plenty of choices on the market, we’ve highlighted three here for you, so you can quickly get ready for your next study session.

Best Large Rolling Backpack

Meant for both school and travel, the J World New York Sundance LAPTOP Rolling Backpack is imported and made from polyester. It is 20″ high, 13.5″ wide, and measures 9″ in depth, giving you a ton of space inside to store all your school supplies. It can easily fit a 15-inch laptop comfortably and securely in its padded sleeve. The lining is made of fabric and is has multiple zipper closures. The handle comes from the top of the backpack and has multiple height adjustments. The front pocket has a pen and pencil organizer and there is reflective tape on the zippers, making you more visible at night. The wheels are soft and noiseless, so you can roll them easily.

Best Rolling Backpack for Electronics

If you need somewhere to store your laptop and tablet for everyday use, look no further than the Targus Compact Rolling Backpack. It is the right size for a 16-inch laptop to fit into its large storage pocket and it has a tablet storage pocket as well, keeping it safe from dings and scratches. The retractable handle is soft and easy to hold while extending to different heights. It has two side mesh pockets for things like umbrellas or water bottles. The two shoulder straps can be tucked away when they aren’t in use, so if you’re rolling the backpack, they won’t be dragging on the ground.

Best Rolling Backpack for Travel

The High Sierra Freewheel Wheeled Laptop Backpack is a great option if you’re someone who is constantly on the move. Not only does it have a telescopic handle for rolling that stores easily when it’s not in use, but it is made from tear-resistant polyester, so whether it’s put in an overhead compartment, under a seat or in a trunk, it’ll be fine. It fits a 15-inch laptop and the laptop compartment is fully padded. It has an organizer pocket in the front where you can store things such as keys or a tablet. The wheels are the kind you would see on roller blades, so they glide smoothly.