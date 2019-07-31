Best Wall Mount Bracket to Hang Your TV

For some, owning an expensive, brand-name television set can be a significant sign of social status. If you’re someone who just shelled out the big bucks for a high-end TV, you’re going to want to make sure it’s displayed properly. Getting yourself a quality wall mount is one way to showcase your prized possession. From an aesthetic standpoint, mounting a TV is imperative, and while you may think you need an “expert” to properly hang one, that’s not necessarily the case. All you need is a solid toolset and a good bracket. But finding the right bracket isn’t always easy — especially if you haven’t hung a TV before. Here are a few wall mount brackets that can help make the process a little simpler.

Best Wall Mount for Value

If you’re looking for something inexpensive but still capable of getting the job done, this Tilting TV Wall Mount Bracket from PERLESMITH is your best bet. This high-quality steel tilted TV wall mount works with TVs from 23″ to 55″ and weigh up to 115 lbs. It can easily be installed on any standard 16″ wooden studs, and the whole package comes with mounting hardware, a six-foot HDMI cable, a five-piece pack of cable ties, and a five-year warranty that solidifies this bracket as the best bang-for-your-buck wall mount purchase you can find — guaranteed.

Best Wall Mount for Large TVs

If you have a behemoth of a television, you’re going to need a quality bracket capable of supporting a large TV. This Mounting Dream TV Mount Bracket for 42-70 Inch Flat Screen TVs does just that. This heavy-duty bracket can handle any 37″ to 75″ LED, LCD, plasma, or HDTV weighing up to 125 lbs, and can be adjusted for a tilt or a 160-degree swivel, ensuring that you can see the screen from a variety of different positions around the room. The arms can extend a whopping 14″ from the wall, so if you’re having trouble seeing, you can adjust accordingly. This wall mount also comes with a free HDMI cable and screws for installation.

Best Full Motion Wall Mount

For those who prefer maximum flexibility, going with something like the VideoSecu MW380B5 Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount Bracket is imperative. It works with any TVs from measuring 42-70″ and weighing up to 100 LBS, giving you some solid leeway. When it comes to a full range of motion, this bracket is unmatched, with a tilt ranging from 5 degrees up to 15 degrees down and a ±45-degree swivel and ±3-degree rotation for maximum flexibility. The bracket is designed with dual articulating arms with generous 14.6″ extension s and a 2.4″ wall depth, making it by far the most adjustable bracket you’ll find on the web.